Apple Music, Apple TV+ And Apple One To Cost More, No Price Hike In India: All Details

Owing to an increase in content catalog size and licensing fees, Apple has increased the price for its Apple One, Apple TV+, and Apple Music subscriptions in countries including the US and UK. However, for Indian users, the price remains the same.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has increased the prices of its subscriptions for the very first time in the US, and artists are slated to earn more per stream owing to the price increase.

Apple Music now costs $10.99 in the US (up from $9.99 for the Individual tier), and $16.99 (up from $15.99) for Family subscriptions. The cost of the annual Individual plan has increased from $99 to $109, so those looking to purchase it will now have to pay an additional $10.

Apple TV+ now costs $6.99 in the US (up from $4.99), and for the annual plan, you’ll have to shell out $69 (up from $49.99)

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola’s Concept Rollable Phone Will Blow Your Mind!

In the US, Apple One now costs $16.95 for Individual subscriptions (up from $14.95) and $22.95 for Family subscriptions (up from $19.95). Those looking to purchase the Premier plan will now have to pay an extra $3 because the price has gone up from $29.95 to $32.95 per month.

Additionally, Apple Music’s cost has gone up in the UK from 9.99 GBP and 14.99 GBP for individual and family plans to 10.99 GBP and 16.99 GBP, respectively. In a similar vein, Apple TV+ in the UK will now set you back 6.99 GBP per month.

Commenting on the Apple TV+ price increase, to 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said, “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

Read all the Latest Tech News here