With Apple Music on Web Browsers, You Don't Need The IT Boffins or iTunes Now

Apple Music is now rolling out on the web browsers now, albeit in a beta version. You will now be able to access the Apple Music streaming services in any web browser, allowing you full access to your music library, complete streaming capabilities and remains linked with your Apple ID. This is the latest move to untangle the complex web that iTunes had become. Over the summer, Apple had outlined plans to retire the iTunes app for macOS and Windows, and instead focus on three separate apps for Apple Music, Apple TV and Podcasts. That change will be confirmed once macOS Catalina rolls out later this month.

The browser-based Apple Music retains the core set of features that you would have experienced when using iTunes on a computing device or the Apple Music app on iOS, iPadOS and Android devices. The Library, Search, For You, Browse and Radio options are available, and you can play any song available in Apple Music. This is rolling out in the beta test phase, which indicates Apple will be adding more features in the coming days and weeks.

Apple has indeed been focusing extensively on the services, and Apple Music is one critical link in that chain. By making this available on the browser, the reach and appeal certainly improves. More people will be able to access Apple Music now. For instance, those rocking laptops and PCs given by their offices, which usually have restrictions put in place by the IT boffins, in terms of what apps you can install and use. The Apple Music web browser avatar does not require any installation to happen on the source computing device, which means you can continue using the music streaming service without any interruptions. Apple Music rivals including Spotify, YouTube Music and Amazon Music have had the web browser versions for a while now, and it was probably time for Apple Music to tick off that box on the checklist too.

At the moment, you can sign in with your existing Apple ID to access your Apple Music library and stream music. But you cannot create a new ID or sign up for a new subscription via the web browser version of Apple Music just yet.

