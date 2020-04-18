TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple Music Can Now be Used to Stream Music from All Web Browsers

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

One will find features such as "For You," "Browse" and "Radio" sections, as well as playlists and recommendations by using Apple Music through web browsers.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
Share this:

Apple Music for the web is now accessible for anyone to stream tunes in any browser, now available at music.apple.com. It is good news for Apple Music subscribers on Windows, Linux, or ChromeOS, since these platforms do not currently have a native Apple Music app. The web browser enables subscriber access to libraries and curated playlists without a dedicated app.

In the web version, one will find features similar to those in the Mac version of the Music app, like "For You," "Browse" and "Radio" sections, as well as playlists and recommendations. However, the live lyrics feature seems to be missing at the moment on the Web player, reports Engadget.

Meanwhile, Apple Music will be one of the streaming services hosting ‘One World: Together at Home,' a concert organized to raise awareness and celebrate the healthcare workers. The will see artists like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, Lizzo, and Lady Gaga.

The event (Sunday, April 19 at 5.30 am IST) will also see stars like David Beckham, Kerry Washington and Idris Elba. Viewers can stream the concert live on the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, listen to the audio on Beats 1, and also Shazam.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres