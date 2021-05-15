Apple Music for Android Will Soon Get Lossless Audio, Animated Album Cover

Apple Music for Android will soon get lossless audio, according to a recent APK teardown of the Apple Music app for Android. In an APK teardown of Apple Music for Android, folks at 9to5Google found references to the introduction of lossless audio, which will join the current options that include ‘higher quality’ audio and ‘reduced data usage.’ This, being called the Apple Music HiFi feature, is also expected to be available on iOS, possibly iOS 14.6. According to the references found in the code of Apple Music’s Android app, Apple has a warning for those who decide to stream Apple Music HiFi, saying that turning HiFi audio on will consume significantly more data.

In its warning, Apple said that lossless audio files will use significantly more space on users’ device. It says that 10GB of space will store approximately 3,000 songs at high quality, 1,000 songs at lossless quality, and 200 songs with hi-res lossless quality. Further, the company said that a 3-minute song will be approximately 1.5MB with high efficiency, 6MB with high quality at 256kbps, 36MB with lossless audio at 24-bit/ 48Khz, and 145MB with hi-res lossless at 24-bit/192 Khz. Apple also says that support varies and depends on song availability, network conditions, and connected speaker or headphone capability.

The report also points out that in a recently-found iOS 14.6 beta, there were references to Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio, but the Android app only mentions lossless audio with no signs of Dolby integration. The code discovered in the Apple Music Android app reveals two choices for lossless playback - lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit/ 48KHz) and High-Res Lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit/ 192KHx).

Separately, a report in XDA Developers cites a post on Reddit that reveals Apple Music on Android could also get animated covers. When users click on a playlist or artist, users will see more dynamic album art that plays like a GIF.

It was recently reported that Apple could announce its AirPods 3 as early as on May 18 via a press release. A report in AppleTrack and a YouTuber named Luke Miani reported that Apple could announce AirPods 3 via a press release. While it is a sketchy leak, rumours about the AirPods 3 have persisted for months. The AirPods 3 were also rumoured to launch during last month’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event. While Apple launched the new iMac and iPad Pro, the AirPods 3 were nowhere to be seen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here