Apple Music for Business Launched, Provides Licensed Music to Retail Stores

Apple Music is now inviting enterprises to sign up to Apple Music for a Business plan and play music in retail stores. Under the Apple Music for Business plan, enterprise brands will get licensed music that they play in retail locations. The playlist provided to the company is customised according to the individual store brand’s preferences. Businesses and enterprise brands who will subscribe to Apple Music for Business Plan can access and control their music played at their retail locations through a special app available on their iOS devices, a report said. According to Apple Music or Spotify consumer licensing terms, playing music in commercial music locations are not allowed.

The report mentioned an article by The Wall Street saying that the 'Apple Music for Business' plan has been initiated for a while and is now expanding to larger stores. It said that the Harrods department store has already been using Apple Music for Business in its stores for a few weeks now. The Apple Music for Business plan provides retailers and enterprises, as well as their employees, hassle-free access to playlists. It also provides complete control over music and tailor which playlist will appear in each setting or locale, the Apple said on its website.

Apple Music is meant for personal listening and users with Apple accounts can only listen to songs from the playlist but getting the license of Apple Music Business plans, enterprise brands and retailers can also enjoy the service.

