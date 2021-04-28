Apple Music Gets Cool City Charts For 100 Cities, Including Delhi, London And San Francisco

Apple Music has received a rather cool new feature since the iOS 14.5 update released for the Apple iPhone and the iPadOS 14.5 update rolled out for the Apple iPad. The new feature is called Apple Music City Charts and these constantly updated lists will have the music and tracks that are trending in more than 100 cities around the world. For India, the cities at this time include Delhi and Bengaluru. Each city playlist will have the top 25 tracks trending in that part of the world at that time, picked based on what users are listening to the most. At the time of writing this, the city charts are also available on Apple Music on macOS, as long as you are running macOS Big Sur 11.3 update.

The global cities that are part of these city playlists include London, Liverpool, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Birmingham, San Jose, Rome, Munich, Madrid, Sao Paulo, Seoul and Tokyo. “Explore what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world with charts updated daily”, is how Apple describes the new functionality. Apart from the city playlists being added to help you find a greater variety of music, Apple Music also gets a couple of new features with the latest iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates. Users can now share lyrics with friends, for the tracks they listen to the most. Apple Music now also has the new Made For You option which lets you quickly find music from your library and playlists as well as personal mixes.

