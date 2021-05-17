Apple Music Gets Lossless Audio And Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos This June, At No Extra Cost

Apple has announced the biggest update for the Apple Music streaming service, which will see the addition of Lossless Audio format for more than 75 million songs as well as the addition of Spatial Audio At Dolby Atmos support. These new features will be available for all Apple Music subscribers this June and will be part of the existing the Apple Music subscriptions and at no extra cost. Apple will use the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) for high resolution tracks, and users will be able to choose between three quality standards for lossless audio as well. Apple says that thousands of tracks will support Spatial Audio at launch, with more getting added at regular intervals. The additions are great news for those who own the Apple AirPods wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Max headphones and Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini smart speakers.

Once the update rolls out, by default, Apple Music will play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, and Mac computing devices. Third party devices such as headphones and smart speakers that are capable of playing Dolby Atmos audio standards as well as lossless audio formats, will also be able to take advantage of these updates. Apple expects more artists to mix songs in Dolby Atmos for their upcoming releases. All tracks and albums that already support this standard will have specific labels on the album pages. “Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality. Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible,” says Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Today marks the introduction of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music — a new music experience that is transforming how music is created by artists and enjoyed by their fans. We are working with Apple Music to make Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos widely available to all musicians and anyone who loves music,” says Kevin Yeaman, Dolby Laboratories’ president and CEO.

The 75 million lossless audio tracks will also be available for all tracks on the Apple Music streaming service. Apple says that this will be available on the Apple Music app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. You will be able to choose between three quality standards for lossless music streaming as well. For this, head to Settings > Music > Audio Quality. The three quality tiers are CD quality which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), the 24 bit at 48 kHz which is playable natively on Apple devices and the Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz. These will be available at no extra cost for all Apple Music subscribers. The Apple Music subscriptions start at Rs 49 per month for the Student plan, Rs 99 per month for the Individual Apple Music plan and Rs 149 per month for the Apple Music Family plan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here