English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Music Has Updated The Display of Artists Works: Report
A discreet update has been given to Apple Music, reorganizing how an artist's studio albums, live albums, playlists, singles and EPs are viewed.
Apple Music Has Updated The Display of Artists Works: Report (image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
It looks as though a global rollout to Apple Music has taken place, according to reports by TheVerge and 9to5mac, making it easier to identify popular hits and complete studio albums. Previously the music platform would bundle a lot of the tracks together, meaning that studio albums were also shown with unrelated singles and so forth -- creating confusion and a cluttered view of the artists' different releases.
Now that's changed as the Singles & EPs get their own section, allowing full albums to be organized together. However this new way to discover an artist is currently only viewable in the ‘Search' area of Apple Music. This will be especially useful when users search artists they're unfamiliar with, giving a more chronological overview and better understanding of an artist's ‘Latest Hits', ‘Top Hits' and how the studio albums are compiled, while also offering options of additional singles, playlists, essentials and music videos.
And this is not the only improvement the brand is offering to its music lovers; now the $9.99 subscription service has launched 'Top 100' charts, so listeners can discover the Global Top 100, or narrow it down to a particular country -- Top 100: USA, Top 100: Australia, Top 100: France, ect. These lists will get updated daily and can be found in the 'Browse' section.
As for the new album display view, hopefully this is an update that will also be made to the Library section, although Apple have not officially confirmed its plans or current tweaks to its music platform.
Now that's changed as the Singles & EPs get their own section, allowing full albums to be organized together. However this new way to discover an artist is currently only viewable in the ‘Search' area of Apple Music. This will be especially useful when users search artists they're unfamiliar with, giving a more chronological overview and better understanding of an artist's ‘Latest Hits', ‘Top Hits' and how the studio albums are compiled, while also offering options of additional singles, playlists, essentials and music videos.
And this is not the only improvement the brand is offering to its music lovers; now the $9.99 subscription service has launched 'Top 100' charts, so listeners can discover the Global Top 100, or narrow it down to a particular country -- Top 100: USA, Top 100: Australia, Top 100: France, ect. These lists will get updated daily and can be found in the 'Browse' section.
As for the new album display view, hopefully this is an update that will also be made to the Library section, although Apple have not officially confirmed its plans or current tweaks to its music platform.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- In Numbers: Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Ton in England
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...