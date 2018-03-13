English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Music Hits 38 Million Paid Subscribers
Apple is locked in race for subscribers with Amazon.com, Alphabet 's Google and others as streaming music becomes the dominant form of paid music consumption.
Apple Music Hits 38 Million Paid Subscribers (Image Reuters)
Apple streaming music service now has 38 million paid subscribers, up from 36 million in February, the company said on Monday. Apple is locked in race for subscribers with Amazon.com, Alphabet's Google and others as streaming music becomes the dominant form of paid music consumption. Apple's number compares to 71 million premium subscribers at the end of 2017 at industry leader Spotify, which plans to list shares in the coming weeks on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPOT.
Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal
Apple said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, disclosed the most recent subscriber number for Apple Music at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Amazon Music Unlimited has 16 million paying subscribers, and Pandora Media has 5.48 million total subscribers. Google does not release paid subscriber numbers for its service, Google Play Music.
Also Read: Huawei Partners With Savex to Expand Enterprise Footprint in India
Apple, Spotify, Google and other services charge $9.99 a month for music. Amazon offers its service to members who already pay for its Prime membership, which includes shipping, video content and other benefits, for $7.99 per month.
In addition to its paid service, Spotify also offers a free ad-supported version to help draw users into the service. Apple Music does not offer an ad-based version and instead uses a three-month free trial to lure customers. Cue said Apple has 8 million subscribers currently in the free trial period, the first time Apple has disclosed the number of trail users.
Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple Adds More ‘Texture’ to Its Services With Magazine Deal
Apple said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, disclosed the most recent subscriber number for Apple Music at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Amazon Music Unlimited has 16 million paying subscribers, and Pandora Media has 5.48 million total subscribers. Google does not release paid subscriber numbers for its service, Google Play Music.
Also Read: Huawei Partners With Savex to Expand Enterprise Footprint in India
Apple, Spotify, Google and other services charge $9.99 a month for music. Amazon offers its service to members who already pay for its Prime membership, which includes shipping, video content and other benefits, for $7.99 per month.
In addition to its paid service, Spotify also offers a free ad-supported version to help draw users into the service. Apple Music does not offer an ad-based version and instead uses a three-month free trial to lure customers. Cue said Apple has 8 million subscribers currently in the free trial period, the first time Apple has disclosed the number of trail users.
Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Sanitary Pad Vending Machine to be Installed at 8,000 Railways Stations
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Monday 12 March , 2018 Sanitary Pad Vending Machine to be Installed at 8,000 Railways Stations
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kagiso Rabada Promises to Learn from Mistake After 2-match Ban
- Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.21 Lakh
- Aditya Narayan Arrested After He Rams Mercedes into Auto, Injures Two
- Serena Williams Ousted From Indian Wells by Sister Venus Williams
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas