Apple Music Isn’t Available on Google Home Devices, Rather It’s a Glitch
Both the companies don’t seem to have any confirmed plans for a partnership around Apple Music for Google Home devices.
Google Home Mini. (Image: Google)
Earlier in the day, there was a report that Apple Music has been enabled for music streaming on Google Home smart devices. However, a new report says that Google hasn’t officially enabled the music service on its platform.
Due to a software bug, Apple Music was available on the Google Home app, thereby allowing users to use the music streaming service on the search giant’s range of smart speakers. This information was confirmed by a spokesperson from Alphabet Inc.“We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home,” said the spokesperson.
For now, Apple Music can be controlled by the Google Assistant on smartphones, but not through Google Home devices. Since the voice-assistant and the Google Home app share some settings related to music services, a glitch allowed one to use Apple Music with the home speaker app.
Both the companies don’t seem to have any confirmed plans for a partnership around Apple Music for Google Home devices. Having said that, Apple has been expanding its services to other platforms in wake of slow iPhone growth and an attempt to move closer to Spotify. Apple Music launched on Amazon Echo speakers last year and said it would debut an iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on televisions from Samsung and other companies this year.
