Apple Music New Update Sorts Different Versions of Albums Together

Apple Music has come out with a minor but effective change in terms of the segregation of songs. Now, different versions of the same album by an artist will appear as separate folders on Apple Music. Earlier, different versions of albums were marked as different albums under an artist’s page. Federico Viticci, the founder of MacStories who spotted the update, posted screenshots of the ‘Other Versions’ option in a tweet on February 18, 2020.





Looks like Apple has brought back one of the best features from Beats Music with Apple Music: Other Versions of the same album. This section collects remasters, reissues, remixes, demos, deluxe editions, and explicit/clean versions of the same album. 💯 pic.twitter.com/0FrHmxkqsP

— Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 18, 2020

The feature was stated to have been available in Beats Music already, where the “remasters, reissues, remixes, demos, deluxe editions, and explicit/clean” versions of the same album from an artist was sorted together. The report also cited an example, stating that if somebody is searching for a specific track from an album using Apple Music, they will be directed to the particular album. Other versions of the song, which may feature some deviations from the studio edition, would be listed separately under the ‘Other Versions’ bar.

Moreover, the additional versions of an album will remain hidden when a user goes to view an artist’s albums. The alternate versions will be available only when the original album is selected, or specifically searched for. This change will help Apple Music users to streamline all the searches and simplify finding a particular version. However, this segregation method is only limited to full album releases.