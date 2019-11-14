Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Music Replay Creates Playlists of Your Most Played Songs Over the Years

Apple Music Replay creates custom playlists for each year that can be shared and even provides the details including artists and albums.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Apple Music Replay Creates Playlists of Your Most Played Songs Over the Years
Apple Music Replay creates custom playlists for each year that can be shared and even provides the details including artists and albums.

Music lovers often want to have their favourite songs queued or shuffled in their playlist at all times. Apple seems to have read the minds of its users and now has launched a new Replay feature on Apple Music. According to a report, Apple Music Replay comes not just with users’ favourite music from the past year, but it offers all the tunes that users have been listening since the time they have subscribed to Apple Music when it was launched back in 2015.

The report said that Apple Music Replay creates custom playlists for each year that can be shared and even provides the details including artists and albums. It also informs the users about the songs that they have listened to the most. The report further said that Apple has been assuring weekly updates for the existing playlist until the year ends.

The new playlist is available on the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. To access Replay on the web, users can head to replay.music.apple.com. A page will open that will have a button reading 'Get Your Replay Mix.' Once you click on the button, it will then ask for your Apple ID. After providing the details, Apple Music Replay will generate a playlist of the most played songs by users in 2019. It will also have playlists that includes songs heard by users since they have subscribed to Apple Music.

Though many may feel that Apple Music Reply is very much similar to that of Spotify's "Wrapped" feature, but the former could prove beneficial for users as it will help them recall the songs which they once listened to the most. Apple Music Replay will be available all year long unlike Spotify’s “Wrapped” which is available for a specific time frame.

