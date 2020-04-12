TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple Music 'Stream Local' Launched in India to Support Local Music Artists

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also announced that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Share this:

Apple Music on Saturday launched a new initiative called 'Stream Local' to provide a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly released titles. The service will compile songs from artists including Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat, Nucleya, Badshah and more, the company said in a statement.

‘Stream Local' is also available in South Africa and other parts of Africa, as well as Australia. Additionally, Apple Music has globally set up an advance fund of $50 million to support independent labels and distributors in India during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to media reports. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also announced that the company will donate $10 million to the "One World: Together at Home" benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together at Home" will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5pm PT.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,269,952

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,724

    +3,981

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,865

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,907

    +128
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres