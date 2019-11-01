Apple Music Student Plan to Provide Apple TV+ Subscription At No Extra Cost
Apple Music's offer to bundle access to Apple TV+ along with its $4.99 per month subscription was revealed by Hailee Steinfeld on her Instagram account.
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple TV+ during an new product event in Cupertino, California. (Image: AP)
Apple has made an announcement that will surely bring cheer to subscribers of the Apple Music Student plan. From Friday, November 1, Apple will be offering access to Apple TV+ to students, who already have Apple Music subscriptions, with no extra cost. The offer was first revealed by Hailee Steinfeld, the star of the upcoming Apple TV+ show, Dickinson, via Instagram on Wednesday. According to a report, Apple TV+ and Apple Music Student plan have been bundled and students can get these both by just paying $4.99 per month. To get access to the discounted rate, subscribers will just have to verify that they are enrolled in a degree-granting university or college.
On the other hand, the non-student Apple Music subscribers will have to pay $9.99 per month. Apple TV+ was announced by the Cupertino-based tech giant sometime in March and complete detail of the same was made public last month. According to a report, an Apple spokesperson said that the Apple Music and Apple TV+ bundle would be available for “a limited time”. According to reports, the price quoted by Apple for student bundle is in the range with the one provided by Spotify and Hulu.
