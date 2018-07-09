English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Music Takes Over Spotify in The US Market: Report

Spotify still leads outside of the US, tallying 75 million subscribers as part of its first earnings report in May.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple Music Takes Over Spotify in The US Market: Report
Apple Music Takes Over Spotify in The US Market: Report (Image: Reuters)
With more than 20 million paying users in the US, Apple Music has just taken the lead over its rival Spotify in an all-important market, the media reported. Spotify still leads outside of the US, tallying 75 million subscribers as part of its first earnings report in May.

Also Read: Top Five Android Phones in July 2018 With a Notch Display: OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Honor 10 And More

"The source, a US-based, major distributor, shared a report detailing the subscriber tallies of several streaming music services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Sirius XM. That report now ranks Apple Music as first in the US, at least among primarily on-demand music streaming services," the Digital Music News recently reported.

Also Read: Suspending Fake Accounts to Impact Twitter's Growth: Report

The data for 2018 also shows that Apple is experiencing a far stronger rate-of-growth in the US, suggesting a wider lead over the coming months. Trial users were not part of the comparison, the report added.

Apple Music now has more than 45 million subscribers world-wide, with an additional 5-10 million free trial users. The iPhone maker's free trials last about three months while Spotify says it has more than 70 million paying subscribers globally, with roughly 160 million overall users.

Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery