Apple Music TV Brings Free, Curated 24-Hour Music Video Live Streams

Apple has launched a new 24-hour streaming channel called Apple Music TV that is solely dedicated to music videos, live shows and more. The Apple Music TV can be accessed under the 'browse' tab on Apple Music and Apple TV; however, the feature is only live for users in the US. The Cupertino, California based tech giant is yet to share details over its availability in the international market. Apple, in a tweet, describes the Apple Music TV as a channel for "free 24-hour curated live stream of videos including exclusive music video premieres, live shows and events plus more."

At the moment, Apple already has a music video section under the 'browse' tab in Apple Music; however, the new MTV-like Apple Music TV appears to a direct take on YouTube that dominates the music video space. The company even aims to launch exclusive music videos on Apple Music TV streaming channel. According to The Verge, the new channel will host video premieres every Friday at noon (12PM ET) and over the years, it will add new original contents like concert films and interviews, even the ones available on the Music app. On October 23, the Apple Music TV reportedly plans to debut 777 by Japanese artist Joji and Gorgrous by American hip-hop star Saint Jhn. The report adds that on October 22, the platform will host Bruce Springsteen ahead of the launch of his upcoming album Letter to You.

Introducing Apple Music TV: a free 24-hour curated livestream of videos including exclusive music video premieres, live shows and events plus more. Watch now (US only): https://t.co/ZXBJkDre3f pic.twitter.com/XapyvcKeMd— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Apple last week announced the commencement of 'Today at Apple' – a series of photography and music sessions that will be hosted virtually and will be free for all to join in. The Today at Apple virtual sessions came as part of the inauguration of the Apple Store in India.