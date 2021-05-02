Apple Music With Hi-Res May Be Launching Soon, And That’s Great News For AirPods Max Users

Spotify HiFi and Amazon Music HD are set to get some competition. It is expected that Apple will be adding the high-resolution audio option for subscribers in the coming weeks. This comes as the iOS 14.6 beta 1 has been released for developers and hints at “lossless” audio for the Apple Music streaming app. This has led to the assumption that a high-resolution audio option may be in the works and could be launching ahead of this summer Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It will, if it is true, will compete against the likes of the recently launched Spotify HiFi and also Amazon Music HD and Tidal. This may actually become the first service to be launched in India that offers HD music—at this time, Spotify and Amazon do not have this subscription tier available for subscribers in India.

The good folks over at 9to5Mac discovered the code in the latest iOS beta, which also has references for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio sound formats. This may indeed be great news for Apple AirPods Max headphone users and could give Apple a significant advantage if this ties in with the high-res audio capabilities of the next line of AirPods wireless earbuds. Needless to say, it isn’t clear how much this subscription tier will cost. Music lovers prefer Hi-Res audio files because they are significantly less compressed and thus have a larger file size and therefore retain a lot more finer details than compressed audio files we listen to on music streaming services. Most normal music streaming files are in the AAC audio codec and either the 256kbps or 320kbps bitrates.

