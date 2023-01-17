Apple New MacBook Pro Models Launched In India With M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips - Price, Availability & Specifications

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple on Tuesday silently announced the launch of the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors — Apple’s next-generation pro silicon that brings even more power-efficient performance and battery life.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is priced at Rs 1,99,900, and Rs 1,84,900 for education, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 2,49,900 and Rs 2,29,900 for education. The new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available to order today on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app.

They will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers starting Tuesday, January 24. With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac.

“Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, the new MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster. Also, the battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

For enhanced connectivity, the new MacBook Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time

The company said that, with up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them. MacBook Pro has Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro is capable of transforming pro workflows across a wide range of disciplines, from art to science to app development. Users looking to upgrade from Intel-based Mac models will experience even more dramatic improvements in performance, battery life, connectivity, and overall productivity.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20 percent greater performance over M1 Pro. With 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory, users can tackle large projects and run multiple pro apps with blazing speed.

MacBook Pro with M2 Max pushes workflows to the extreme with a much larger GPU featuring up to 38 cores and delivering up to 30 per cent greater graphics performance over M1 Max, and also includes 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 Pro. M2 Max has a next-gen 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores that delivers up to 20 percent greater performance over M1 Max.

