Apple Not Done For 2021 Yet: M1X-Powered MacBook Pro Could Still Come In Few Weeks

Apple has launched quite a few things this year. The company launched the iPad Pro, a new iMac, the iPhone 13 series, a new iPad and the redesigned iPad Mini, along with other products like the Apple Watch Series 7, AirTags, and more. Now, it seems that the company is not done for the year. According to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman, Apple may launch the highly-anticipated Apple M1X-powered MacBook Pro laptops as early as this month. It is important to note here that Apple held a Mac event in November last year where the company unveiled its first in-house silicon, the Apple M1.

With the Apple M1 being a massive hit with Apple devices, the excitement about what an M1X may offer is through the roof. The upcoming MacBook Pro laptops have been heavily rumoured on the whole year, and Apple has been expected to launch these at one of the events earlier this year, according to several reports. Now, however, Gurman says that the wait is likely almost over. In his latest Power On newsletter in Bloombeg, Gurman said that the new MacBook Pro should still be launching in the coming weeks. Now, this could be correct as Apple usually keeps Mac launches for October, with 2020 being an exception due to COVID-19 related delays.

The Apple M1X chip is said to come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and may support up to 64GB of RAM. Gurman says that the M1X has been developed in two variations - with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores.

The M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops are said to come in two variants - 14-inch and 16-inch. The laptops will come with a mini-LED display, faster charging, and return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. Further, there will be an SD card reader and a MagSafe connector for the charger.

