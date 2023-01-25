Apple Not Working On New HomePod mini Smart Speaker

After launching the new second-generation HomePod smart speaker recently, a new report has now claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is likely not working on a new version of the HomePod mini smart speaker.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple is not “actively working" on a successor to the ‌HomePod mini‌. After the debut of a new full-sized HomePod, many users started asking about an update to the mini model. “But at this point, I don’t believe that Apple is actively working on such as product," he said.

According to the report, the latest HomePod doesn’t include any major new functions that aren’t already in the $99 mini, so there isn’t an obvious reason to update the model. The ‌HomePod mini‌ was announced in October 2020 at Apple’s iPhone 12 event.

The newly reintroduced ‌HomePod‌ offers a large number of features that were previously exclusive to the ‌HomePod mini‌, including an Apple Watch S-series chip, a U1 ultra wideband chip, Thread support, a temperature and humidity sensor, and a larger backlit touch surface that illuminates from edge to edge.

The HomePod (2nd generation) is compatible with iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later, or iPhone 8 and later running iOS 16.3 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, or iPad mini (5th generation) and later running iPadOS 16.3.

With new HomePod, users can now create smart home automation using Sir. HomePod delivers incredible audio quality, with rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies. A custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a remarkable 20mm, built-in bass-EQ mic, and beamforming array of five tweeters around the base all work together to achieve a powerful acoustic experience.

The new Apple HomePod is priced at Rs 32,900 in India. It is available in White and Midnight colour variants. The device is available for pre-order in India on official Apple retailers.

Read all the Latest Tech News here