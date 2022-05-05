Apple Now Considers These Two iPads As Vintage: What It Means

Apple is adding two old iPad models to its vintage list, which basically means the products will soon become obsolete for the company. The new products added to this list are the iPad mini 2 and the iPad Air 2 which came out in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Back then, both these tablets were popular, helping Apple to earn millions, and now, the company is ready to bid adieu to these classic iPad models.

Apple Vintage List: What It Means

The vintage list is a classy way of Apple saying these products will no longer get the hardware support from the company. In fact, you might find it hard to get spare parts for these devices.

Apple calls a product vintage when it has stopped selling it for more than 5 years, and the product came out less than 7 years ago. Vintage products from Apple might not be serviceable but you can always check at third-party repair stores for different issues and parts. The initiation of a product into oblivion is what Apple calls vintage.

Apple iPad Mini 2 and iPad Air 2 Specifications

iPad Air 2 came out in 2014 and was one of the first iPads to feature a physical Touch ID for security. The Air lineup was conceived for portability and its lightweight design, similar to the MacBook Air series. Apple discontinued the iPad Air 2 in 2017 and the next iteration did not launch until 2019, after which we got the iPad Air 4 in 2020 with an all-new design and features.

The iPad Mini 2 was the first in its series to carry a Retina display. The iPad mini series was Apple’s push for smaller tablets, something that appealed to many consumers over the years.

The iPad Mini 3 came out one year later but you could easily buy the Mini 2 many years after its launch.

