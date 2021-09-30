Apple Now Lets Users Rate its Native Apps Like Music, Podcasts on App Store

Apple is now letting users review and rate its in house apps such as Mail, Music, News, Stocks, and Calculator. Spotted first by 9to5Mac, the new changes came following the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for iPhones and iPads, respectively. However, the app store listings still don’t show the number of downloads that its counterpart Google Play app store has been displaying for quite some time. Currently, several of Apple’s native apps have poor ratings; however, it is too soon to get a clearer picture.

Apple‘s most popular app Apple Music currently has 3.6 stars (out of five) from 309 ratings, while Apple Podcasts has received two stars from 160 ratings. Other apps like Weather has received 3.7 stars from 132 ratings, and Apple Watch got 3.5 stars from 82 ratings. The Translate app also just has 2.2 stars, and users are comparing it with Google Translate in the reviews section. Some apps that did well in terms of ratings include the Find My iPhone app with 4.2 stars and Voice Memos with 4.1 stars. Other popular Apple apps like Calculator, Apple Maps, and Apple TV have 3.5, 3, and 3.3 stars.

Apple has shifted its focus Apple App Store greatly since the past year to let users learn more about the apps they are using. Last year, the company introduced new labels on each app’s page that offer info on the data developers are collecting. The idea is to make it simple for users to know before they download an app, exactly what data the app will require for tracking, what data will be linked to you and what is not. These labels are mandatory for every app. However, the company still faces criticism for strict rules for developers to publish apps on App Store. Apple faces the biggest criticism from Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.