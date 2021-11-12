Apple Now Seems to Be Working on Drones, Patent Applications Suggest

Apple is reportedly working on new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also referred to as drones, two patent applications suggest. Apple usually applies to the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) since the company is based out of the US; however, these new patents were originally filed in Singapore in May 2020, Patently Apple notes. Both have now been filed in the US. According to the first patent, Apple is testing methods of pairing and unpairing drones to controllers. “The invention relates to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and more particularly to a system and method for pairing/unpairing UAVs to/from UAV controllers," the application reads.

The second patent was filed with the USPTO in February under the title “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Tracking and Control." The patent covers UAVs, and more particularly to a system and method for tracking and controlling UAVs in a cellular network system. “The invention relates to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and more particularly to a system and method for tracking and/or controlling of UAVs in a cellular network system," it highlights.

Overall, the patents do not offer information pertinent to consumers, meaning these devices could be developed for internal usage. Earlier in 2016, TechCrunch reported that Apple was ramping up effort to improve its Apple Maps data and design. Reportedly Apple planned to use drones to track changes and improve mapping data over time. Like always, readers must take information with a pinch of salt as patent filings could be done for internal purposes, and the final product may never see the light of the day.

Apple has also been rumoured to be working on new virtual reality (VR) headsets for quite some time, and we may finally see the launch at the end of 2022. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently claimed the mixed reality headset would come with Wi-Fi 6E for higher bandwidth and low latency. Better internet connectivity would promise a lag-free VR experience.

