Apple Now Selling Yoga Mats, Bike Helmet and Jump Rope Ahead of Fitness Plus' December 14 Launch

Apple is all geared up to launch its premium health training subscription programme, Apple Fitness+ on December 14 (not launching in India, yet). It appears that to help customers meet their fitness goal, the Cupertino-based is now providing third-party accessories like a foam roller, bike helmets, jump rope, and more. Although, Apple has stated that users with Fitness+ subscription do not require additional accessories, apart from some basic equipment to enjoy its health training subscription programme. The new accessories provided by the company are meant to offer a premium fitness experience but as expected, they are anything but cheap.

Starting with Yoga mats, Apple website has listed two products from Manduka. The Manduka 6mm Performance Yoga Mat comes with a price tag of $119.95 (approx Rs 8,800) and the Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat at a mere $77.95 (approx Rs 5,700). Both the mats are said to provide "unmatched comfort and cushioning," and are guaranteed to "never wear out." Both mainly differ in terms of texture and size. Also, there's a Manduka Cork Yoga Block that is essentially used as an extension of the arms but can also support the back, head and hips to help the body settle into a pose while doing yoga. The Manduka Cork Yoga Block that is made of sustainable cork carries a price a tag of $19.95 (approx Rs 1,470).

More fitness accessories like Foam RollerConnect by Jaxjox for $99.95 (approx Rs 7,400), Bike Helmet by Lumos Matrix Urban for $99.95 (approx Rs 18,400) and Smart Jump Rope by Tangram Factory for $49.95 (approx Rs 3,700) are also available to purchase via Apple website. All the products were first spotted by MacRumours.

The company explains that Apple Fitness+ brings "studio-style" workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch to provide users with a "personalised and immersive experience." The Fitness+ will launch with ten types of workout modes that include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing, and mindful cooldown. The service will not debut in India next week and will be available to users in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK. The subscription-based service will be available for $9.99 (approx Rs 730) per month or $79.99 (approx Rs 5,900) annually.