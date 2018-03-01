English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Now Using Google Servers For Storing iCloud Data
According to the report, the disclosure is fresh evidence that Google's cloud has been picking up usage as it looks to catch up with Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure business
Apple Now Using Google Servers For Storing iCloud Data (Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter/Files)
Apple has provided an acknowledgement for the first time that it is relying on rival Google's public cloud for data storage for its iCloud services, according to the latest iOS Security document that the Cupertino-headquartered giant updated on its website. "The disclosure is fresh evidence that Google's cloud has been picking up usage as it looks to catch up with Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure business," CNBC reported late Monday.
Also read: Microsoft to Buy Solar Power in Singapore in First Renewable Deal in Asia
There have been some reports on Google's iCloud win in 2016 but Apple never provided confirmation. "For years the document contained language indicating that iCloud services were relying on remote data storage systems from Amazon Web Services, as well as Microsoft's Azure," the report added. The latest iOS Security document which gives a detailed explanation of the technology choices it makes to keep its users from getting hacked, the company disclosed it's using Google's Cloud-computing infrastructure to store iCloud data such as photos, files and data backup.
However, there is no indication if Apple is also relying on Google for additional computing work. When phones powered by Google's Android software appeared on the market, Apple co-founder and then-CEO Steve Jobs was famously outraged by their similarity to Apple's competing iOS, according to CNET. "I'm going to destroy Android because it's a stolen product. I'm willing to go thermonuclear on this," Jobs had reportedly declared.
However, now it appears that Apple is willing to do business with Google.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also read: Microsoft to Buy Solar Power in Singapore in First Renewable Deal in Asia
There have been some reports on Google's iCloud win in 2016 but Apple never provided confirmation. "For years the document contained language indicating that iCloud services were relying on remote data storage systems from Amazon Web Services, as well as Microsoft's Azure," the report added. The latest iOS Security document which gives a detailed explanation of the technology choices it makes to keep its users from getting hacked, the company disclosed it's using Google's Cloud-computing infrastructure to store iCloud data such as photos, files and data backup.
However, there is no indication if Apple is also relying on Google for additional computing work. When phones powered by Google's Android software appeared on the market, Apple co-founder and then-CEO Steve Jobs was famously outraged by their similarity to Apple's competing iOS, according to CNET. "I'm going to destroy Android because it's a stolen product. I'm willing to go thermonuclear on this," Jobs had reportedly declared.
However, now it appears that Apple is willing to do business with Google.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's T20 Captain Harmanpreet Joins Punjab Police
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist