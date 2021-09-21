Apple Offering 20% Bonus Credit On Depositing Money To Apple ID: How To Avail Benefit

Cupertino-based giant Apple has announced a lucrative offer for Indian users. The company has said that it will offer a 20 percent bonus to all customers who deposit money to their Apple ID in the form of credits. The offer is available till September 30. The money-turned-credits can be used to purchase various App Store applications and pay for subscriptions such as Apple Music and Apple TV+. In addition, users who deposit money to claim the bonus credits can make use of them to purchase additional iCloud storage.

A 20 percent bonus on the deposited money will be transformed into credits directly. For example, if a user deposits Rs 500 to their Apple ID through the App store, you will get credits worth Rs 500 + Rs 100 (Rs 600). Similarly, if you deposit Rs 2000, you will get credits worth Rs 2400. Of course, those who are subscribed to Apple’s services would want to take the company up for this offer. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Go to Settings

2. Tap on your name, and then select Payment

3. Then choose “Apple ID" and click on “Add Money."

An alternative to this method is going to the App Store and selecting your account. Once you click on it, you will come across an option to “Add Credit to Apple ID."

To enjoy the 20 percent bonus, you must be aware of several prerequisites and conditions to ensure a smooth credit transfer. These are as follows:

— The bonus will have no cash value and can only be redeemed to purchase Apple applications and subscriptions. It also means that it is not transferable.

— The offer is redeemable only once.

— You must have a valid payment method activated on your App Store to transfer funds in your Apple ID. The company recently added UPI, RuPay, and Net Banking, alongside Credit and Debit cards, for Indian users.

Apart from Apple-specific services, users can also use the credit to purchase subscriptions of third-party platforms such as Netflix and Disney + Hotstar.

