Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple Offers $1 Million Bounty to Researchers who Find iPhone Security Flaws

In its announcement, Apple said that it is expanding its existing bug bounty program, the largest of any major tech company, to include macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iCloud.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Offers $1 Million Bounty to Researchers who Find iPhone Security Flaws
(Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...

Apple is rewarding cybersecurity researchers up to USD 1 million (around Rs 7 crores) to detect flaws in iPhones and Macs. The announcement of the same was made by the company at the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, where Apple’s head of security engineering Ivan Krstić gave a talk on iOS and macOS security. The amount offered by Apple Inc. is by far the largest bug bounty on offer from any major tech company, reported Forbes.

In its announcement, Apple said that it is expanding its existing bug bounty program to include macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and iCloud. The latest reward of USD 1 million is up from Apple's previous highest bounty of USD 200,000 (around Rs 1.41 crores). Government contractors and brokers have so far paid as much as USD 2 million (around 14 crores) for hacking techniques to obtain devices' information. The latest bounty announced by Apple is in the same range as some published prices from contractors.

Apart from this, Apple is taking other steps to make research easier, including a modified phone that has some security measures disabled. According to The Verge report, the updated bug bounty program will aid Apple to convince more security researchers to report vulnerabilities to the company. As per the report, earlier in 2019, a security researcher detailed a macOS flaw but refused to submit it to Apple until the company pays researchers for Mac security flaws.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram