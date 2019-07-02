Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Apple Offers to Repair The 2018 MacBook Air Devices With Faulty Logic Boards For Free

The issue on the faulty logic boards has been reported nearly two weeks after Apple issued a public recall for older 15-inch MacBook Pros over a potential fire risk.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Offers to Repair The 2018 MacBook Air Devices With Faulty Logic Boards For Free
The issue on the faulty logic boards has been reported nearly two weeks after Apple issued a public recall for older 15-inch MacBook Pros over a potential fire risk.
Loading...

If you own a 2018 MacBook Air, you might want to read ahead. According to an internal document distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple has identified an undisclosed issue with the logic board in 2018 MacBook Air units with ‘a very small number’. The document in circulation was obtained by MacRumors from a source from within Apple. Due to the faulty logic boards, the company has decided to provide a replacement of the unit for free.

The issue on the faulty logic boards has been reported nearly two weeks after Apple issued a public recall for older 15-inch MacBook Pro models over a potential fire risk. These faulty logic boards in certain 2018 13-inch Retina MacBook Air machines could prevent the computer from powering on. Apparently, Apple knows the affected serial numbers and is reportedly emailing impacted customers to let them know about the program. All the users whose 2018-MacBook Airs are at risk can take their computer to an Apple Store or authorized service center. If an Apple’s personnel find the presence of an issue, it will replace the logic board for free on the system. Additionally, Apple will offer this program for four years from the computer’s original purchase date. To schedule an appointment with an Apple Store, customers can visit Apple’s support website.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram