Apple Offers to Repair The 2018 MacBook Air Devices With Faulty Logic Boards For Free

If you own a 2018 MacBook Air, you might want to read ahead. According to an internal document distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple has identified an undisclosed issue with the logic board in 2018 MacBook Air units with ‘a very small number’. The document in circulation was obtained by MacRumors from a source from within Apple. Due to the faulty logic boards, the company has decided to provide a replacement of the unit for free.

The issue on the faulty logic boards has been reported nearly two weeks after Apple issued a public recall for older 15-inch MacBook Pro models over a potential fire risk. These faulty logic boards in certain 2018 13-inch Retina MacBook Air machines could prevent the computer from powering on. Apparently, Apple knows the affected serial numbers and is reportedly emailing impacted customers to let them know about the program. All the users whose 2018-MacBook Airs are at risk can take their computer to an Apple Store or authorized service center. If an Apple’s personnel find the presence of an issue, it will replace the logic board for free on the system. Additionally, Apple will offer this program for four years from the computer’s original purchase date. To schedule an appointment with an Apple Store, customers can visit Apple’s support website.