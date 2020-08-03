Apple Officially Shuts Down Dark Sky App on Both Android and Wear OS

Popular weather app Dark Sky which Apple acquired in March this year has announced that Android users will no longer be able to access the app and subscribers who were previously active will receive a full refund. Following the purchase of Dark Sky by Apple, its official app for Android was originally scheduled to stop working on July 1.

Instead of shuttering the app on that date, the app's developers announced that the discontinuation was delayed for a month, reports 9To5Google. Dark Sky's Android app has been downloaded more than a million times. The app will also no longer work on Wear OS. Meanwhile, Dark Sky was originally planning to shut down weather forecasts, maps, and embeds are available on its website. Weather forecasts and maps on the Dark Sky website will remain active for the time being.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman had said earlier. According to the report, third-party weather apps using Dark Sky's data will have access until the end of 2021. The application programming interface (API) continues to function for existing customers, but new sign-ups are no longer accepted.