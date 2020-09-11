Apple One Bundled Subscription Could Arrive on September 15

Back in August, we reported that Apple might be working on subscription bundles for the various services that it offers to its customers. Now thanks to the Apple Music app for Android, we have more concrete proof of existence. According to 9to5Google, where they decompiled the latest version of the app, a unified 'Apple One' subscription could be just around the corner.

The Apple One bundle is expected to include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage. Notably, we could see some base bundles that might include just Apple TV+ and Apple Music and possibly more premium bundle options that include Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage. Sadly, there are no details regarding pricing, but the combination of services clubbed together are expected to be available at a discounted price when compared with separate subscriptions for each. The bundles should also drive users towards services that they may not have tried out thus far, or most certainly aren’t paying for right now.

According to the decompiled app, Apple One and your existing Apple Music subscription will not overlap so that you don’t accidentally pay twice. There is also a hint that one might not be able to manage or renew their Apple One subscription using Android and might need an iOS, macOS, or tvOS device. It is expected that the subscription bundle will be introduced during the upcoming Apple event on September 15 where the company is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch and a new iPad. Make sure you catch all the new updates from the upcoming Apple event on News18.