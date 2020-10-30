Apple One Bundled Subscription Launches Today, Here's How Much It Costs in India

Apple One will be available to purchase starting today (October 30), Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced. The company had officially unveiled the service back in September during its Time Flies event. The Apple One is essentially an all-in-one subscription model that bundles four Apple services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage. Users in India will also be able to purchase the service; however, they will probably have to wait till October 31 as Apple services and updates usually go live first in the US early morning Pacific time which is roughly 12 hours and 30 minutes behind the Indian Standard Time (IST).

The Apple One subscription plan aims to make it easier for users to purchase four Apple services at a relatively lower price. Its price in India starts at Rs. 195 per month (individual plan) where users have access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, and iCloud storage up to 50GB. There's also a Family Apple One plan that includes the same services; however, users (up to six members) get 200GB of iCloud storage. As expected, the Apple One plans can be purchased via Apple e-store that was launched in the country last month. Apple says users can save Rs. 177 per month with the individual plan while the family plan saves Rs. 201 per month if they subscribe to these all services with Apple One.

In case you're wondering what the Apple One subscription entails, users with plan will be able to access a variety of songs on Apple Music with the option to download music offline for listening. Similarly, Apple Arcade which is Apple's cloud gaming service offers a host of games that can be accessed via Apple devices. The Apple TV+ contains Apple Originals including The Morning Show, Long Way Up, See and more and the app is available to use on several streaming platforms. Finally, with the iCloud storage, users can store files from iPhones, iPads and Mac devices on its cloud storage platform.

With the launch of Apple One, Apple CEO expects that the company would cross over 600 million subscribers by end of 2020. Meanwhile, Apple has also started shipping the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro worldwide, including India. The new iPhone models are available on Apple retail stores and third-party e-commerce sites. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start shipping next month.