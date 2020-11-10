Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today: How to Watch Live and What to Expect

Apple will tonight host its third event in the last three months. The Cupertino-based giant is expected to unveil its Apple Silicon-powered MacBook laptops during the 'One More Thing' event tonight, scheduled at 10am local time (11:30 PM IST). Apple had announced its move from Intel processors to in-house chips at this year's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). The company had back then said that the first Apple Silicon based Macs will be out before the end of 2020. Few reports have said that Apple might launch other products like the AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones and AirTags trackers.

The 'One More Thing' event is scheduled for 10am PST (11:30PM IST) today. Just like other Apple events, this one will be streamed live on Apple's website, YouTube, as well as on the Apple TV app. An AR-based promotional teaser from Apple also hinted at the company bringing out new MacBook laptops earlier. Few users on Twitter posted a promotional video, where an AR-based Apple logo opens and closes like a MacBook laptop, with colourful lights illuminating the Apple logo as it comes up, mimicking a MacBook laptop's flap opening. It is also expected that Apple might bring back the 12-inch MacBook, which hasn't been refreshed since 2017 and was dropped from the MacBook lineup with the MacBook Air taking the title of the most affordable and smallest MacBook laptop in the range.

Apart from its native ARM silicon-powered Mac computers, Apple may also launch AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphones and AirTags item trackers.