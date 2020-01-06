Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Outsells Samsung as iPhone Tops US Mobile Activation Chart for Christmas 2019

The report has analyzed device activations from December 25 to December 31, 2019.

Trending Desk

January 6, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
Apple, Samsung Fined Millions For Slowing Phones (image: Reuters)
(image: Reuters)

Apple has been showing outstanding growth and sale in the market for a number of years. Once again, the US-based tech company has outgrown other competitors in the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in the United States. Apple has reportedly claimed to be the most prolific for device activations, app downloads, and app usage.

In a report from Flurry Analytics, Apple’s iPhone accounted for the top nine devices activated this Christmas. Xiaomi's Mi 4 LTE was the 10th device, which got activated. The report has analyzed device activations from December 25 to December 31, 2019. For years, Apple and Samsung have been direct competitions in the smartphone market. However, Apple seems to have significantly captured a bigger chunk of the market in the last week of 2019. From December 25 to 30, Apple’s market rate was two percentage points higher than its pre-Christmas levels, whereas Samsung dropped by nearly three percentage points.

Among Apple mobiles, iPhone 11 was the most popular device with a 6.2 percent share of activations. Meanwhile, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max accounted for 5.27 percent share. According to the report shared by Flurry, Apple enjoyed a share of around 40 percent of the holiday mobile device market. For Apple, the market shares during December 1 to 24 and December 25 to 31 were 40.6 percent and 42.8 percent respectively. Meanwhile, for Apple’s closest rival Samsung, the shares were at 26.3 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively.

