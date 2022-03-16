Apple Park Campus In Cupertino Evacuated Due To ‘White Powder’ Scare: Here’s What Happened

Part of the Apple Park campus, the iPhone-maker’s headquarters in Cupertino, California had to be evacuated after an envelope containing ‘white powder substance’ was found within the campus. According to the Santa Clara County’s fire department, there was a fire alarm and hazmat response at Apple’s headquarters just after noon local time. Emergency personnel have since then determined the situation is under control, and employees have been allowed to go back inside, a report from NBC said.

Apple told employees that there was no presence of hazardous materials in an email accessed by The Verge later in the day. The email told employees that the authorities have concluded that there was no presence of hazardous materials. It said that operations at Apple Park are back to normal, and “all sections are now open." The company did not elaborate the incident in much detail, or what the white powder substance was.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone Exchange Offer: How To Buy iPhone 12 At Rs 24,900

Apple has rescheduled its return-to-office for employees several times amid the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic, before announcing that it will take a “phased approach" to its hybrid work system in April.

Apart from Apple, other tech giants like Google, Twitter, and Microsoft have also announced a return to office after almost two years of work-from-home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launched At Rs 43,900: India Availability, Specs And All Details

While these companies have announced a return to office, there are still parts of the world where COVID-19 is seeing a comeback. So far, India has not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, and experts say that this varies from country to country. While in some places it is a case of a delayed arrival of the Omicron variant, in some cases it is the spread of Omicron’s sister variant BA.2 combined with the aggressive lifting of Covid restrictions, complacency and pandemic fatigue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.