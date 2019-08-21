Apple Partnering with Chinese BOE Group to Reduce Reliance on Samsung Display: Report

Apple Inc is in the final stages of certifying advanced screens from Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd for its iPhones, as it attempts to reduce reliance on Samsung Electronics, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday. Apple will decide by the end of this year whether to take BOE on as a supplier of organic light-emitting displays (OLED), the Japanese business daily reported, citing sources. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone maker is "aggressively testing" BOE's flexible OLED, raising the possibility that Apple could for the first time source this advanced display technology from China, according to the report. Apple has been looking to match up with the level of versatility that Android devices are coming up with, and electing a key supply partner of advanced displays will help the company secure new standards, possibly for devices with foldable or bendable display panels.

As of now, Apple significantly relies on Samsung for its iPhone displays, which makes it a difficult market situation for the company. While the two are industry rivals in the field of technology, sourcing of components is seen as a separate line, and given the choice, Apple will presumably be happy with an alternate source of components, which not only provides an alternate room for new technological implementations, but would help Apple leverage better commercial deals as well.

(With inputs from Reuters)

