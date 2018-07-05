English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Partners With Hewlett Packard For Enterprise-Related Operations
The partnership between the iPhone maker and HPE came to light after the Register spotted a LinkedIn job notice indicating Apple was looking for an "Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager" for HPE, Dimension Data, and the General Electric Company (GE).
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Apple has roped in a new partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), to expand its enterprise-related operations, the media reported. The Cupertino, California-headquartered company is known for keeping secrets within its own company and also with those that it works closely with. The partnership between the iPhone maker and HPE came to light after the Register spotted a LinkedIn job notice indicating Apple was looking for an "Enterprise Strategic Partner Manager" for HPE, Dimension Data, and the General Electric Company (GE).
Also read: Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
The job title's inclusion of HPE points to HPE joining the existing list of firms Apple works with for corporate services, AppleInsider reported on Wednesday. The description for the role, based in London, advises the candidate will work with global partners, as well as regional sales, channel marketing, and system engineering teams both inside and outside Apple.
The tasks listed for the successful candidate include creating and executing sales plans, covering industries, and "other end-customer focus areas". The job also includes work in new business development, partner management and Apple's enterprise sales programmes, according to the report.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
The job title's inclusion of HPE points to HPE joining the existing list of firms Apple works with for corporate services, AppleInsider reported on Wednesday. The description for the role, based in London, advises the candidate will work with global partners, as well as regional sales, channel marketing, and system engineering teams both inside and outside Apple.
The tasks listed for the successful candidate include creating and executing sales plans, covering industries, and "other end-customer focus areas". The job also includes work in new business development, partner management and Apple's enterprise sales programmes, according to the report.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bollywood's Best Trio SRK, Kajol & Karan Johar May be Teaming Up Again; Deets Inside
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Akshay Kumar Visits the Actress in New York
- Dhadak: Ishaan's Madhu Finally Got a 'Pappi' from Janhvi's Parthavi But There's a Hilarious Twist; Video
- End of The Road for Nano? Just 1 Unit Produced in June
- This Throwback Pic of Shah Rukh & Gauri As Newly Wedded Couple Proves Suhana is Spitting Image of Her Mom