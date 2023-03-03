Apple Partners With NGO For Clean Water Management In India

Apple has partnered with environmental NGO Frank Water to support improved water, sanitation and hygiene in India. The pilot project will start at Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “Apple is supporting the development of an innovative, scalable approach that strengthens local water management and decision making, and expands equitable access to water quality data,” according to a statement.

Frank Water will be surveying households and analysing multiple data sources to map how water is used in the area. To do this, the NGO uses hydrological modelling and is developing a decision support process.

“Some of the most powerful solutions to climate change and the global water crisis come from the communities living every day with these challenges. By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Together, Apple, Frank Water, and local partners aim to use the enhanced data and expanded partnerships to demonstrate how collective water stewardship, working alongside businesses, can be a model to replicate across India and beyond.

Apple also continues to work with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves along India’s coast. “Since the partnership launched in 2021, local villagers signed conservation agreements that helped over 200 marginal fishing community members across Roha, Pen, and Alibaug blocks in the Raigad district of Maharashtra,” according to Apple.

Under the agreements, village members receive sustained support in exchange for conserving privately owned mangrove forests. This effort is helping to transition the local economy while preserving the mangroves, keeping them intact and healthy. In India, Apple also works with the Barefoot College, which trains rural women to become solar engineers in their communities.

Read all the Latest Tech News here