Apple Patents Blood Pressure Monitoring 'Cuff'
The iPhone maker's proposed product would reportedly eliminate the need for cardiac-concerned users to go through other third parties.
Apple Patents Blood Pressure Monitoring ‘Cuff’ (image: United States Patent and Trademark Office)
Apple has patented a design for a wearable blood pressure monitor -- a cuff, equipped with a sensor that is expected to be Bluetooth compatible and sport a touchscreen. "These devices work through a collection of tiny airbags, or 'cells' in the patent, to exert pressure on the wearer's arm and cut off blood flow. From there, the device gets a measure of the heart's maximum output before releasing to get a measure of the heart's resting output," The Verge reported late on Thursday.
The iPhone maker's proposed product would reportedly eliminate the need for cardiac-concerned users to go through other third parties. However, the company's first full-on medical device would have to get approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before hitting the markets. According to the US Trademark and Patent Office, the description of the patented wearable said: "A low-profile blood pressure measurement system and methods of use are disclosed. The system includes an expandable member or structure that has a multi-compartment structure and/or is mounted on a rigid surface or structure."
An "actuator" to measure how much pressure is needed to get a good reading without crushing the user's arm entirely is also part of the patented design for Apple's blood pressure monitor. "It seems to be a device whose function could very well be rolled into future Apple Watch devices down the line," The Verge report added.
