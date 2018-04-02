English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Patents VR System to Help Motion Sickness in Self-Driving Cars
In regards to motion sickness, the system could include a variety of sensors that could monitor the passenger and determine when they might start feeling ill.
Apple Patents VR System to Help Motion Sickness in Self-Driving Cars (Image: Reuters)
An Apple patent application has surfaced that shows the company is developing a neat Virtual Reality (VR) system that is meant to be used in self-driving cars that could mitigate motion sickness. According to the patent published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, the tech giant notes that embodiments of the VR system as described herein may be implemented in autonomous or "self-driving" vehicles where all occupants are passengers, Patently Apple reported on Friday.
Also Read: Facebook Users' Data Still Out in The Wild: Report
"It may never see the light of day but boy is it cool," the report added. The patent application also highlighted that the system could include a VR headset that would display the images on interior walls of the vehicle. In regards to motion sickness, the system could include a variety of sensors that could monitor the passenger and determine when they might start feeling ill, according to Engadget.
Also Read: OnePlus To Open Its New Offline Stores In 10 Indian Cities
Sensors that can detect sweating, pulse rate, fidgeting and swallowing could be used to pick up when the passenger is beginning to show signs of motion sickness and the VR experience could be adjusted to ease that response.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Users' Data Still Out in The Wild: Report
"It may never see the light of day but boy is it cool," the report added. The patent application also highlighted that the system could include a VR headset that would display the images on interior walls of the vehicle. In regards to motion sickness, the system could include a variety of sensors that could monitor the passenger and determine when they might start feeling ill, according to Engadget.
Also Read: OnePlus To Open Its New Offline Stores In 10 Indian Cities
Sensors that can detect sweating, pulse rate, fidgeting and swallowing could be used to pick up when the passenger is beginning to show signs of motion sickness and the VR experience could be adjusted to ease that response.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific
- Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat Moment at Ahil's Birthday Party
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Struggle With Depression
- Virat Kohli Hits Slam-bang Mode as He Gets Ready for IPL 2018