CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Xiaomi 13 SeriesMediaTekMagic Eraser ToolRealmeGoogle
Home » News » Tech » Apple Phones To Be Built In New 300 Acre Factory In Karnataka, CM Says It Will Create 1 Lakh Jobs
1-MIN READ

Apple Phones To Be Built In New 300 Acre Factory In Karnataka, CM Says It Will Create 1 Lakh Jobs

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 14:17 IST

Bengaluru, India

Foxconn has faced issues with production in China.

Foxconn has faced issues with production in China.

Apple phones would be built in a new 300acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru: Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

RELATED NEWS

Bommai said: “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Apple
  2. foxconn
  3. iPhone
first published:March 03, 2023, 14:17 IST
last updated:March 03, 2023, 14:17 IST
Read More