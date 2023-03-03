Apple Phones To Be Built In New 300 Acre Factory In Karnataka, CM Says It Will Create 1 Lakh Jobs

Bengaluru: Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar.

Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. https://t.co/bdcVuVHkvT— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 3, 2023

Bommai said: “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka."

