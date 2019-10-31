Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple Plans to Ship 80 Million 5G iPhones in 2020: Report

Apple's competitor Samsung sold two million 5G phones and predicted it would sell a total of four million by the end of the year.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Apple Plans to Ship 80 Million 5G iPhones in 2020: Report
Though a little late than its competitors, Apple is set to enter the 5G space in 2020. According to a report by Nikkei Asian Review, Apple is mobilizing suppliers in order to ship as many as 80 million 5G iPhones in the calendar year 2020. The report said that Apple will launch three flagship 5G models that will carry the 5G modem chip from Qualcomm. To recall, Apple and Qualcomm had settled their patent dispute in April this year.

“Apple’s move to introduce all three 5G iPhones will increase carriers’ confidence to invest,” Eddie Han, an analyst at Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, told Nikkei. A separate report said that Apple aims to ship 200 million iPhones next year and introduce four new models that could include both 4G and 5G devices, though nothing has been finalized yet.

Apple’s main competitor Samsung has already released a range of 5G smartphones: Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Note10 5G, and Galaxy A90 5G. In September, Samsung had informed that it had sold two million 5G phones and predicted it would sell a total of 4 million by the end of 2019. In a related development, Apple on Wednesday reported its fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 earnings, which saw the company earn a record $64 billion in revenue, up 2 percent year-on-year. But iPhone sales continued to decline compared to last year, bringing in $33.36 billion in revenue, down 9.2 percent. Apple also revealed that it has set a new Q4 earnings record in India and several other markets, including the US, Brazil, and various South-East Asian countries.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
