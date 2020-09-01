Apple Preparing To Build 75 Mln 5G IPhones Later This Year - Bloomberg

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
The company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple is also preparing to launch a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, according to the report.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
