Apple Products to Look Out for at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 12, AirPods Pro

Amazon India's Great Republic Day Sale is back, and the company will host the event between January 20 to 23. As a part of the Republic Day celebrations in the country, the e-commerce giant will offer sale deals like instant discounts, no-cost EMI, and free delivery on a range of products such as smartphones, consumer electronics, smart TVs, and more, during the event. Similarly, a range of Apple products that includes the iPhone 12 mini will be available with sale offers that effectively lowers its market price. As expected, Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access to deals on January 19. The Great Republic Day Sale is also showcasing products from Indian small and medium businesses across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, smart wearables, office products and stationaries.

Amazon says that customers during the Great Republic Day Sale can save extra money by availing a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards on regular and EMI transactions. Users can also enjoy cashback deals with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on a variety of products. Other offers like no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and other domestic and international banks will also be available. Select smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and more are getting a price cut as well. Meanwhile, here are some of the Apple products that you may want to buy at the Great Republic Day Sale.

iPhone 12 mini: The base 64GB of the smartphone will retail at Rs 59,900 (MRP Rs 69,900) during the Amazon sale event. Customers can also avail deals like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,000, no-cost EMI and cashback deals with Amazon Pay credit card. Users should note that the packaging does not include the charging brick. The iPhone 12 mini comes with the flagship A14 Bionic chipset, dual rear cameras, and MagSafe support.

iPhone 12: The vanilla iPhone 12 is not getting price cut, though customers can again avail sale deals to lower its market price. At the moment, the phone retails at Rs 79,900 for the base 64GB model. Amazon, on the other hand, will provide sale deals like 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards on regular and EMI transactions. Additionally, no-cost EMI and exchange offers will be available as well. The iPhone 12 specifications are similar to the iPhone 12 mini, and customers can choose between five colour options (Product Red, Black, White, Green, and Blue).

iPhone 7: The 32GB model of the iPhone 7 can be purchased at Rs 23,990 (MRP Rs 29,900) during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display, A10 Fusion SoC, single 12-megapixel wide camera, and a Touch ID with haptic feedback. In terms of offers, it'll be available to purchase with standard and no-cost EMI options. There's also an exchange offer worth Rs 11,000.

Apple Watch Series 3: The smartwatch from Apple will also be available with sale deals like free shipping, no-cost EMI (on select cards), and cashback deals with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. It currently retails at Rs 23,900 for 42mm model. Notable features of the Apple Watch 3 include GPS, optical heart sensor, and dual-core S3 processor. The Apple Watch is also touted to deliver 18 hours of battery life. It is not getting a price cut on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro: The TWS earbuds from Apple will be available at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 24,900 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, Siri voice assistant support, and more. The product does not include any exchange offer, though customers can avail no-cost EMI with select domestic and international credit cards, cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and Rs 150 cashback with Amazon Pay Later.