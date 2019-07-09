Apple Publicly Makes Fun of Google’s Privacy Issues With New Billboard

Privacy issues are a big concern for all the smartphone users and even then, it has been in existence ever since. As Google and Amazon are facing major problems regarding security issues, Apple has once again taken a dig at Google in a public way through a new billboard sign.

Apple has placed a billboard, which reads, “We’re in the business of staying out of yours.” The billboard has been placed right next to new headquarter of Sidewalk Labs in Toronto. It is to be noted that Sidewalk Labs is a subsidiary company of Alphabet, just like Google.

The company, Apple, has put up another billboard in Toronto on King Street, which reads “Privacy is King.”

Earlier this year, Apple did something similar to take a dig at Google during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, which took place in Las Vegas this January. Apple posted a banner near the entrance of the conference, saying “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone”. While the tech company did not call out Google directly over the issue, the banner was a tongue-in-cheek response to the privacy issues faced by the companies.

It is to be noted that Google’s subsidiary Sidewalk Labs has reportedly made it clear that it does not share urban data, user data, or personal data with Google, and has its own separate business model. On the other hand, Google is still facing issues relating to its data practices and is also being looked at by the UK’s antitrust authorities over its advertising model.