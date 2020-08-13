TECH

Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

1-MIN READ

Apple readies subscription bundles to boost services - Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker's digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Apple Inc is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker’s digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The bundles, dubbed “Apple One” inside the Cupertino, California-based company, are planned to launch as early as October alongside the next iPhone line, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the effort.

The bundles are designed to encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services, which will generate more recurring revenue, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Sales in Apple’s services segment, which also includes offerings such as iCloud and Apple Music, rose 14.8% to $13.16 billion, in the recently reported third quarter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
