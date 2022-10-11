Apple Ready To Tag iPhone 5c ‘Obsolete’ In November: What It Means

Apple is going to pull the plug on another iPhone model next month, and this one is significant for the company when it launched many years back. The iPhone 5c, the first iPhone to come in bright colours and dubbed as an affordable option will become obsolete in November, as per the leaked memo reported by MacRumors this week.

Along with the iPhone 5c, Apple is likely to end the support for the third-gen iPad Mini which has both Wi-Fi and LTE models. Apple continues to add more products to its vintage and obsolete section, wherein the former places a product with limited parts support, while the latter implies the product has reached its course.

Both these Apple products came out around 2013, and the iPhone 5c was Apple’s first attempt at launching a so-called affordable iPhone with a plastic build quality used to justify the lower price tag.

The 5c reached the stage of a vintage product in October 2020, and 2 years after that, Apple is ready to make the 5c an end-of-life product. So, if any of you still own the iPhone 5c, it is going to reach the status of an antique next month.

It is good to have products marked for such status, which allows consumers to know if their product will get support from the company or not. It would be better if other brands also look at a similar status check for their devices, which gives buyers clarity about its support.

Even then, it is astonishing that the iPhone 5c which launched back in 2013 has only reached the vintage level seven years after its debut. You would be hard-pressed to find Android phones that will last this long. Apple’s tight control over the hardware and software allows the company to tune its OS for older devices based on their capabilities.

