Apple Records Biggest App Store Sale In 12-year history on New Year Day 2020

Apple has set new sale records over the Christmas and New Year period. The Cupertino-based tech giant has revealed that between Christmas’s eve and New Years 2020, the Apple users made purchases tootling as much as $1.42 billion on the App Store. This is a 16 per cent increase over last year. Specifically, on the New Year’s Day 2020, Apple said customers spent a whopping $386 million over the 24-hour period, an increase of 20 per cent over the figures registered at the same time in 2019. According to Apple, it was the single biggest day in the App Store’s 12-year history.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a press release, referred to 2019 as the year for Services in the company’s history. He attributed the increase in sales to the introduction of several new products. The company also launched new services in 2019, including Apple TV+ and Apple News+. Apple TV+ is a streaming service which offers Apple's original TV shows and movies. In fact, you get a year-long free subscription if you have bought an Apple device after September 11, 2019. The Apple New+ offers the subscription of over 300 popular magazines, leading newspapers and digital publishers, and is available in some countries.

