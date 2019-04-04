English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Reduces iPhone XR Price in India as a Promotional Offer, HDFC Customers Get Extra Cashback
The till-the-stock-last offer brings down the price of Rs 76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) to Rs 59,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 53,900 (64GB variant) with special cash-back offer for HDFC customers.
Apple With HDFC Slashes iPhone XR Price in India: Here Are The Details
Apple slashes the price of the iPhone XR in India. Starting Friday, April 5, until the stock lasts Apple authorised retail partners will sell the iPhone XR for a reduced price. The new offer brings down the price of Rs 76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) to Rs 59,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 53,900 (64GB variant) with special cash-back offer for HDFC customers, the company said on Thursday.
"This is not a price drop or change on MRP but a limited term promotional offer which starts Friday," it added. The 128GB iPhone XR (original price Rs 81,900) will cost Rs 64,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 58,400 for HDFC users. The Rs 91,900 256GB variant will cost Rs 74,900 for non-HDFC customers and Rs 67,400 for HDFC customers.
With all-screen glass and an aluminium design featuring 6.1-inch display which is touted as "the most advanced LCD in a smartphone," the iPhone XR houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation "Neural Engine", which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.
The device has 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera. The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.
(Inputs from IANS)
