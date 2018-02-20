English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 Update to Fix Telugu Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash
The bug was discovered last week and involves sending the character in Telugu to devices that crashes an iPhone and makes apps like Messages, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp inaccessible.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 Update to Fix Telugu Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
Apple has released a new iOS 11.2.6 update that includes a fix for the bug that is causing iPhones and apps like Facebook and WhatsApp to crash when a Telugu single character is received via iMessage. The bug was discovered last week and involves sending the character in Telugu to devices that crashes an iPhone and makes apps like Messages, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp inaccessible.
The bug also affects Safari and the built-in Messages app on macOS and the Apple Watch. "Apple released updates for watchOS, tvOS, and macOS to stop the crash from happening on those platforms, too," The Verge reported on Tuesday. When the Telugu character is sent in an iMessage, it can freeze up the entire Messages app on all of a person's Mac and iOS devices.
The Messages app will then refuse to function properly until the offending character is removed by deleting the conversation with the person who sent it. In some situations, if the character is viewed through an iOS notification, it can cause the entire device to crash. Apple announced last month that the upcoming Apple iOS 11.3 update will offer features that gives users power to control their batteries, Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade and Animoji.
"This spring, iOS 11.3 will deliver exciting new ways to experience Augmented Reality on iPhone and iPad, new Animoji on iPhone X and the ability to view health records in the Health app," Apple had said earlier.
