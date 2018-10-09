English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Releases iOS 12.0.1 update, Fixes iPhones XS Charging Issues
The iOS 12.0.1 update, comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable.
Apple Releases Important iOS 12.0.1 Update Fixes Wi-fi Connectivity on iPhone XS, Lightning charging Issues
Loading...
Apple has rolled out an update to the latest released iOS 12 with bug-fixes for iPhone "XS" and "XS Max". The iOS 12.0.1 update, introduced on Monday comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable.
"The software update resolves an issue that could cause iPhone 'XS' devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz," the update description reads. The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download. The iPhone-maker had also recently released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 to fix the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users noted.
Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California earlier in September.
"The software update resolves an issue that could cause iPhone 'XS' devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz," the update description reads. The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download. The iPhone-maker had also recently released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 to fix the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users noted.
Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California earlier in September.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- WATCH: Man Rides Swing in the Back of a Moving Truck in Mumbai Traffic
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...