Apple Releases iOS 12.0.1 update, Fixes iPhones XS Charging Issues

Apple has rolled out an update to the latest released iOS 12 with bug-fixes for iPhone "XS" and "XS Max". The iOS 12.0.1 update, introduced on Monday comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable."The software update resolves an issue that could cause iPhone 'XS' devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz," the update description reads. The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download. The iPhone-maker had also recently released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 to fix the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users noted.Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California earlier in September.