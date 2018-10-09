English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Apple Releases iOS 12.0.1 update, Fixes iPhones XS Charging Issues

The iOS 12.0.1 update, comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
Apple has rolled out an update to the latest released iOS 12 with bug-fixes for iPhone "XS" and "XS Max". The iOS 12.0.1 update, introduced on Monday comes with fixes for user complaints regarding their devices not getting charged when connected to a lightning cable, not displaying subtitles in video apps and making Bluetooth unavailable.

"The software update resolves an issue that could cause iPhone 'XS' devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4GHz instead of 5GHz," the update description reads. The iOS 12.0.1 update is now available for download. The iPhone-maker had also recently released a minor update for the WatchOS 5 to fix the charging issue and activity-related problems that some users noted.

Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California earlier in September.

